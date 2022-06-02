$1.80 EPS Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.66. The company had a trading volume of 216,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185,859. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.17.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

