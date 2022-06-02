$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $7.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.08.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $110.60. 8,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,205. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

