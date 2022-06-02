$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.5% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $8.69 on Monday, hitting $266.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,860. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

