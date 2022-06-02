$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SouthState’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.61. SouthState reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,720 shares of company stock worth $567,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. 4,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.19. SouthState has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

SouthState Company Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

