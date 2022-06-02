-$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. Summit Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 274.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($5.74) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.61) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $340,000. Protective Life Corp bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

