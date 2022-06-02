$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.94. 2,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,965. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,905 shares of company stock worth $1,610,870. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,194,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,980,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,408,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 54,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

