$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 350,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

