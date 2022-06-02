$1.18 EPS Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.20. CGI reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%.

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $84.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,031 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CGI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

