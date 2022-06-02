$1.08 EPS Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) to post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.20. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $120.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,449. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average is $123.25. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

