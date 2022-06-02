$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Workday reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Workday to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,029 shares of company stock worth $59,780,806. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Workday by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Workday by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $12.88 on Friday, hitting $169.44. 4,552,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,741. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Workday has a 52-week low of $149.05 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,412.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

