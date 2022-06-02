$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.10 million.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $177.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

