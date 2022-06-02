$0.63 EPS Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

NYSE DLB opened at $77.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.31%.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

