$0.55 EPS Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.53. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

KEY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,416. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

