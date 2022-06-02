$0.40 EPS Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.47. Clarus reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Clarus has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $752.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,000 shares of company stock worth $7,227,850. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 333.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 79.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

