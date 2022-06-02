-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. Moleculin Biotech reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBRX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,948. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

