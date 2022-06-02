$0.24 EPS Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.31. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.78. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

