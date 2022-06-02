$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Calavo Growers posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.57. 784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,892. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 640.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 596.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

