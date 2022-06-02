-$0.22 EPS Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $785.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS.

AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $598,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,658 shares of company stock worth $4,719,195 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMC opened at $12.81 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

