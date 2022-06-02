-$0.18 EPS Expected for eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

EFTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $41,596.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 58,462 shares of company stock valued at $110,221 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,744,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFTR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. 625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

