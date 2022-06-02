-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

AVXL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after buying an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVXL traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,131. The company has a market cap of $637.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.93. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18.

About Anavex Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.