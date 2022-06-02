$0.14 EPS Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. V.F. reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 339,358.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 237,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237,551 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 24.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 256,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,561,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. V.F. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

