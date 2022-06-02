-$0.09 EPS Expected for Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings. Markforged reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markforged currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

NYSE MKFG traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 62,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. Markforged has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $460.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Markforged by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Markforged by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

