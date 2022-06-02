$0.05 EPS Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,419. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

