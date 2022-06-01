Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zynga were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $694.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Zynga Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.