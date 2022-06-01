Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,071,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,180 shares during the period. Zynga accounts for about 2.9% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.54% of Zynga worth $38,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839,136 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $47,149,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256,834 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,335,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $34,465,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. Barclays downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

ZNGA remained flat at $$8.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

