Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 264,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,228,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZNGA remained flat at $$8.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

