Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 101,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,616. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $142.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.10.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,140,750 over the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

