Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Update

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

ZTS stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $156.67 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

