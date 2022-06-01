ZKSpace 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $748,696.00 (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. ZKSpace has a market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $748,696.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

