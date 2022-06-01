Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 201,605 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.12% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $110,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 143,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 257,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 137,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.