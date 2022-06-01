Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-$6.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

ZD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,654. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $71.98 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.76.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Ziff Davis’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $707,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

