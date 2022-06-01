Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Paya reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $5.89 on Friday. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Paya by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paya by 13.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at $500,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Paya by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Paya by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

