Zacks: Brokerages Expect GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) will post $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,994,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GFS traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 101,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

