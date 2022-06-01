Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $361.85 Million

Analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) to post sales of $361.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $372.90 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $212.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,186. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

