Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals also posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

NYSE:WPM opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

