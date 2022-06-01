Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.08 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full-year sales of $41.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.34 billion to $48.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.67 billion to $51.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Warner Bros. Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. 33,238,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,570,826. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $459,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,223.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 58,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,381.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,919.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

