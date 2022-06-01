Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Virtu Financial posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

