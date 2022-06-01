Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will report sales of $216.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $230.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $243.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $989.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $985.00 million to $993.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 273,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Shyft Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

