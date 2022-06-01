Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NERV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

