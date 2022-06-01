Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.79 Million

Equities analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) to announce $79.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.40 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $86.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $317.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.80 million to $331.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $362.00 million, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $377.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

HMST has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $789,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,910. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 844.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $40.31 on Friday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $753.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.34%.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.