Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. DHT reported sales of $45.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $244.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $278.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $302.09 million, with estimates ranging from $281.40 million to $334.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.
DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,660,819 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DHT by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 997,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DHT by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in DHT by 831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DHT by 667.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 683,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -32.00%.
DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DHT (DHT)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.