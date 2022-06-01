Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. DHT reported sales of $45.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $244.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $278.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $302.09 million, with estimates ranging from $281.40 million to $334.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,660,819 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DHT by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 997,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DHT by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in DHT by 831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DHT by 667.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 683,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

