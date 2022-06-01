Zacks: Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) will report $21.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $22.14 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $17.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $84.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.82 billion to $87.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $95.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.21 billion to $96.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.19. 11,819,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,042,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.22. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

