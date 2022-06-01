Zacks: Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) to post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 721.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 153,361 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 737,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.26. 1,947,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,129. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.45. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $97.63 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

About Teradyne (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.