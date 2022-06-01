Zacks: Analysts Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

Shares of SAIC opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

