Zacks: Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.19. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.18.

Paylocity stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.86. The company had a trading volume of 438,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,458. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $152.97 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.29 and its 200-day moving average is $208.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,297 shares of company stock valued at $12,432,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after buying an additional 296,846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,322,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

