Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 818.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONCT. StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $1.48 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 253,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

