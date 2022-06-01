Zacks: Analysts Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,112,000 after buying an additional 1,104,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,989,000 after buying an additional 4,521,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,142,000 after buying an additional 5,178,180 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBRG traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,216,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.75. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

