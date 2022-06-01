Zacks: Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) to post sales of $69.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.10 billion and the lowest is $67.31 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $62.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $223.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.61 billion to $226.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $242.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.14 billion to $246.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.30.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $9.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.99. 2,317,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.