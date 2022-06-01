Zacks: Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $391.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) will announce $391.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.00 million and the highest is $393.50 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $8.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.88. 495,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,648. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.12 and a 200-day moving average of $156.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

