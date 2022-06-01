Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Will Announce Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 241.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 18.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 243.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 135.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 10.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RYI opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

